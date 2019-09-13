The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team had a tough night on the road against the Marshall Owls, losing by a score of 9-0.

Although the Lady Pirates failed to win a match against Marshall, head coach Melissa Harvey said the scores don’t reflect the effort that was shown on the courts. She said several players ended points on duece each time but just couldn’t finish the points in their favor.

“We came into the match expecting a tough night,” Harvey said. “Each player set a goal for themselves to improve something and to get a specific amount of points on the board. They knew their opponent was going to be strong but that didn’t effect their mental game. We started with singles due to a chance of rain, which was a hard transition for them as they are used to playing doubles first. When on the road it takes them more time to warm up, which is a weakness of ours we have realized and will work on improving. Doubles were a bit stronger after their singles; their movement was better and their strokes were more accurate. I thought Abbie Grizzle looked her best of the season and was able to win three games against a very tough opponent.”

Grizzle’s three wins was also the most by a Boonville player in the match as the senior netter fell to Marshall’s Carlie Aldredge 10-3.

In other singles matches, Emma Neidig lost at the No. 2 position 10-0; Kali Corbitt fell at No. 3 singles 10-1; Jessica Lammers lost at No. 4 singles 10-1; Danielle Dillon dropped a 10-0 score at No. 5 singles; and Molly Amos lost 10-1 at No. 6 singles.

As for doubles, the No. 1 team of Grizzle and Lammers fell by the score of 10-3. At No. 2 doubles, Neidig and Corbitt lost 10-2. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, Dillon and Amos fell by the same identical score of 10-2.

Marshall also won the JV match 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles the team of Ella Kearns and Hailey James lost 6-1. At No. 2 doubles. Lilli Hendrix and Abby Pannell lost 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Arji Webster and Alexa Martin lose 6-3. At No. 4 doubles, Alyssa Fitzgerald and Kate Schneringer lost 6-1. At No. 5 doubles, Haylie Mendez and Jordyn Williamson lost 6-2. Meanwhile, at No. 6 doubles, Martha Waller and Kira Phelps lost 6-0.



