The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team finished 1-1 in its season opener Wednesday night at Sweet Springs.

After winning the A-team match in straight sets 25-18 and 25-13, the Lady Warriors fell in three sets in the B-team match against Sweet Springs 25-18-23-25 and 11-15.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Dina Herzog said the girls started a bit sluggish in the A team match. “Balls dropped and we had errors,” Herzog said. “They played together at the end of Game 1 and Game 2 was very good. We serve receive very well and ran an offense. It was a team win and a good win going into the Sacred Heart Tournament on Friday and Saturday.”

Kylee Turner led the Lady Warriors with 10 assists, four kills and two aces. Addy Nichols finished the match with five kills, four aces, three assists and one dig while Addie Hubach had seven kills, Alison Eichelberger three digs and one ace, Allison Drummond three kills and one assist, Bridgette Lutz one ace and one assist, Ava Esser one kill and Bailey Atkinson with one dig.

In the B-team match, Herzog said the girls played each point competitively all night. “I was very proud to watch these girls improve each day in practice,” Herzog said. “Even though we fell short last night, there are great things to come. We have players who are playing for the first time. They are a very exciting bunch of girls to coach and watch.”

Bella Imhoff had six kills and five assists to lead the Lady Warriors. Sydney Nowlin finished the match with six aces, three kills and two assists while Mabry Caton added five aces, three assists and two kills, Riley Wilson four aces and two kills, Reagan Wilson two kills and one ace, Addison Johnson one ace and one assist, Lauren Thompson and Delaney Rowlett each with one assist and one kill and Randi Cottrell with one assist.