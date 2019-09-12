The Boonville Pirates soccer team broke a 1-1 tie at the half by putting up three goals in the second half to beat the Fulton Hornets 4-1 Tuesday night in Fulton.

The Pirates, 1-1 on the season, picked up their first goal of the match at the 7 minute mark on an assist from Angel Garcia to Will Rehagen. Meanwhile, after a goal by Fulton at the 14 minute mark to tie the game at 1-all, the two teams went into the half with the same score. The second half was all Boonville as the Pirates scored 5 minutes in at the 45 minute mark on an assist from Jimmy Barbarotta to Quin Gentry to make it 2-1. Then, after an unassisted goal by Garcia at the 52 minute mark to push the lead to 3-1, Rehagen came back with his second goal of the match at the 69 minute mark on an assist by Garcia to round out the scoring.

“The first half was a slow start but at halftime we made some adjustments,” said Boonville coach Kas Hazell. “The boys did a better job of being composed on the ball and possessing. Fulton did not have many opportunities in the second half as the defense was strong. We responded well with with three more goals to end the game. Will Rehagen had two goals in tonight’s game. Our fullback Quin Gentry was aggressive in the attack and got his first goal of the season. Angel Garcia had an outstanding game with two assists and one goal. We look forward to our games this weekend in the Warrensburg Tournament.”

Boonville also had 12 shot attempts and nine shots on goal in the match, while Fulton had six shot attempts and one shot on goal.

Senior goalie Gabe Lorenz had eight saves in the game for the Pirates.



