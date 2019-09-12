The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team rallied from a 5-4 deficit after 6 1/2 by scoring two runs in the bottom half of the seventh to beat New Bloomfield 6-5 Tuesday night in Prairie Home.

The Panthers, 2-1 on the season, led New Bloomfield 4-2 after three before surrendering two runs in the fourth and one again in the seventh.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the Panthers had a great come from behind win against New Bloomfield.

“It was great to see the boys come together and not panic at the end of the game against a good team in New Bloomfield,” Huth said. “We competed at the plate all game and continued to get base runners every inning which was one of our goals of the game. Tallon Benne gave us a great start to the game on the mound, only giving up 2 earned runs in the game. If we can clean up some of the errors and walks then we will take another step in being a really tough team this season.”

Hunter Shuffield picked up the win in relief for Prairie Home. Shuffield pitched two innings in relief of starter Tallon Benne and gave up just one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three.

Prairie Home also out-hit New Bloomfield 10-6, with Shuffield going 3-for-4 with one double. Mason Wells had two hits, one being a double, and drove in one run. Blane Petsel finished the game with two singles while Benne had one single and four RBIs, Ty Stidham with one single and one RBI and Clayton Pethan with one single.