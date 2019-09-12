Boonville senior receiver Tramell Coleman is this week’s Player of the Week for his play during the Pirates 33-13 win over the Holden Eagles.

Coleman finished the game with 98 all-purpose yards with five carries for 72 yards and one touchdown and five receptions for 27 yards and one score. On defense, the senior standout had a total of four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

“I think my performance all started with my team coming together and being good,” Coleman said. “Without my teammates I wouldn’t be able to do anything that I could do so I want to thank them for that. The line really stepped it up and played hard so I also want to thank them for that.”

After the game Friday night, Coleman offered his insight on his favorite movies, food and sport team just to name a few.

What are some activities that you like to do?

I love reading books, I’m not going to lie. The Michael Bay series is my favorite so that’s what I like to do.

Where is your favorite destination?

Florida

What do you like to do in Florida?

Go to the Disneyland

Tell me someone who inspires you in sports and in life?

I would say my father. He has always pushed me to do sports when I was little so I have to thank him for that.

Name three things on your bucket list that you want to do?

1. I want to have three kids

2. I want to smoke a cigar on my front porch while my grandchildren play

3. I would like to get my family together and have fun one more time

If you could be one movie star who would it be and why?

Morgan Freeman because of his voice

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite TV show and movie: My favorite TV show is Pharaoh on Netflix while my favorite movie is Lion King

Favorite sports team: Houston Rockets