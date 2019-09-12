It’s not how you start but how you finish.

Unfortunately for the Boonville Pirates JV football team, a slow start all but killed its chances for the win Monday night on the road in a 36-28 loss against Souther Boone.

Trailing 16-0 after the first quarter, Boonville rallied back to outscore the Eagles 14-8 in the second to go in at the half down 24-14. Meanwhile, after Southern Boone scored the only touchdown of the third quarter to go up 30-14, Boonville came back and rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game.

The loss dropped Boonville to 1-1 on the season.

Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer said the kids never gave up. “We went down 16-0 early in the first quarter and we could have quit but they didn't,” Brimer said. “We fought back in the second half with great effort and intensity and had a couple chances to tie the game up in the end but we just didn't capitalize. All in all I think we learned a lot about ourselves and the character of this team. The team played hard and I couldn't be prouder of their effort and relentless attitude."

Sophomore quarterback Jamesian McKee had another good game for the Pirates by completing 12 of 20 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

DaWan Lomax was on the receiving end on five of those passes for 82 yards and one score while Luke Green had two catches for 46 yards, Fisher Jenkins two grabs for 31 yards, Hunter Pethan two for 24 yards and one score and Landon Williams with one catch for 4 yards.

McKee also led all rushers for Boonville with 13 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown. Lomax had two carries for 69 yards while Hunter Pethan added five carries for 7 yards.

On defense, Nash McKenzie had eight total tackles and one tackle for a loss. Ethan Watson finished the game with seven tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack and one fumble recovery, followed by Trent Maxwell six tackles, Cole Mackey five tackles and three tackles for losses, Connor Acton five tackles, Landon Williams four tackles and one tackle for a loss, Max Eckerle with four tackles, Zane Watring, Luke Green and Edrissa Bah each with three tackles, Matthew Conrow two tackles and DaWan Lomax and Hunter Pethan with one tackle apiece.

Lomax also had two interceptions in the game.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will travel to Blair Oaks on Monday, Sept. 16 for a 6 p.m. kick off.







