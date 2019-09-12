Cairo’s softball team had one good inning and that proved to be the difference in a 5-2 win over the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night in Cairo.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the Central Activities Conference, tried to make it a game with two runs in the top half of the seventh. However a four-run third and one again in the fourth by Cairo was just too much for New Franklin to overcome.

Despite the loss, New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said this was well played with a lot more focus. “We ran into a problem in the third,” Dowell said. “We proceeded to load the bases and then got two outs, but then we walked in their first run and they ended up scoring four. Offensively we put the ball in play, but hit a lot of balls right at their defense. We just didn’t string enough hits together, and Callahan (Cairo’s pitcher) did a great job of keeping us off balance.”

Callahan picked up the win for Cairo with seven strikeouts while Alexia Sprick took the loss for New Franklin. Sprick pitched all six innings and gave up five runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out seven.

Anne Benner had two singles for the Lady Bulldogs. Jayna Matthews finished the game with one double while Abby Maupin, Alexia Sprick and Kristen Flick each had one single.

Community 7, Pilot Grove 0

Community pitcher Emma Angel tossed a four-hit shutout to lead Lady Trojans past Pilot Grove in CAC action Tuesday night in Laddonia.

The loss dropped the Lady Tigers to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in league play.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said his team had a game where they felt like defensively they were clean and had a much improved side of the game. But offensively, he said the Lady Tigers are not stringing enough timely hitting together. “We need to have some games with six-plus hits to put us in better opportunities to win,” Skaggs said.

Abby Schupp took the loss for Pilot Grove. In six innings, Schupp gave up seven runs on five hits and six walks while striking out three batters.

Senior Natalie Rentel went 2-for-3 in the game for Pilot Grove with one double. Kaitlyn Maggard also doubled while Danae Lammers finished the game with one single.