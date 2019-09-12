Cairo’s Bryce Taylor pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the Bearcats past New Franklin 10-0 in CAC action Tuesday night in Cairo.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said not a lot of errors defensively, but just not very good in the middle of the infield.

Gavin Bishop took the loss on the mound for New Franklin by giving up six runs on six hits and one walk in two-plus innings. Caleb Hull and Keaton Eads each pitched one inning in relief for the Bulldogs.

Colten Collyott and Landon Belstle each had one hit in the game for New Franklin, who was out-hit by the Bearcats 12-2.



