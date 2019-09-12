The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team had Sedalia Smith-Cotton right where they wanted them while leading 4-1 after four innings Tuesday night at Rolling Hills park.

But then the fifth and sixth innings happened as the Lady Tigers rallied back with six unanswered runs to go up 7-4 and never looked back for a 7-5 victory.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said errors and walks killed the Lady Pirates. “It is hard to win a game with a combined total of six walks and then commit five errors behind them,” Zoeller said. “We are struggling to play a solid seven innings of ball right now. We are also struggling to string hits together. We know we have to stay up even though the wins aren’t coming. We know that something can be learned with every loss, so we learn and move on.”

Such was the case for the Lady Pirates through the first-four innings. But then after cutting the lead to one in the fifth, Smith-Cotton strung together several hits along with walks and errors for four runs to go up 7-4. Boonville tacked on one run in the seventh but it was to no avail while suffering their fifth loss in six games.

Karlee Schupp picked up the win in the circle for Smith-Cotton while Emma West took the loss for Boonville. Schupp pitched all seven innings and gave up five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six batters. West, meanwhile, pitched two innings in relief of starter Abby Pulliam and allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two. Pulliam pitched the first-five innings and surrendered three runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six.

Taylor Ditzfeld went 3-for-5 in the game for Smith-Cotton with one RBI. Hannah Hamsher finished the game with two hits.

For Boonville, Bryanna Jones went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Alexis Albin homered in the seventh for the Lady Pirates while Reese Lavers, Daylynn Baker, Brooke Eichelberger, Kourtney Kendrick, Olivia Eichelberger and Abby Pulliam each had one single.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Smith-Cotton 8-4.

The Lady Pirates, improving to 3-2 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the first and then sent three runs across in the second.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls were aggressiveness on the bases. “We were looking to take advantages and were not timid runners,” Pendergraft said. “We have been doing well at finding good pitches to hit and being more selective. We continue to play with hustle and pick each other up throughout the game.”

Brooke Eichelberger was the winning pitcher for Boonville. In three innings, Eichelberger struck out six batters and gave up four runs on two hits and one walk.

Alexis Albin had a single, double and one RBI to lead the Lady Pirates. Gracey Rose finished the game with two singles while Cheyenne Thurman added one double, Carlie Bishop, Anna Thompson, Bayleigh Warren and Kylee Johnson each with one single and one RBI and Lexi Maddex and Josie Widel each with one single.



