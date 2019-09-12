The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team finally had one go its way Tuesday on the road against School of the Osage.

After four straight losses to start the season, the Lady Pirates overcame a game full of ups and down by rallying in the seventh inning for a 7-5 victory.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Tri-County Conference.

“This game was full of ups and downs,” said Boonville coach Christie Zoeller. “We had some base running errors that cost us about three runs early on. We also couldn’t get calls to go our way, but we did not give up and kept fighting. I am very proud of the way we kept our heads up. Abby and Emma combined to pitch a good game. They worked really well together. Our hitters also hit the ball hard tonight. We struggled finding holes early but didn’t get down. In the top of the seventh we were down 6-5 but had a big rally and were able to go ahead 7-6 and then played tough defense in the bottom of the inning. We needed this win and hope it propels us through the week.”

Although the Lady Pirates out-hit Osage 7-6, it didn’t look good for the team in blue early on as the Indians led 3-1 after one, 4-3 after three and 5-3 after five. However after putting up one run in the top half of the sixth, Boonville came back with three more runs in the seventh by sending eight batters to the plate. Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville opened the inning with three straight singles by Daylynn Baker, Rachel Massa and Emma West or that Osage committed a throwing error on a ground ball by Bryanna Jones to allow two runs to score. However with two outs in the inning and up 6-5, sophomore Olivia Eichelberger hit another single to right for an RBI to extend the lead to 7-5.

Emma West picked up her first win in the circle for Boonville to improve to 1-3 overall. Abby Pulliam started the game and pitched the first four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up four runs on two hits and two walks. West then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits while striking out one.

Carley Ward took the loss for Osage.

Emma West went 3-for-4 in the game for Boonville with one double. Daylynn Baker and Kourtney Kendrick each had two hits, one being a double. Olivia Eichelberger also had two hits and drove in two runs while Rachel Massa added two singles, Bryanna Jones one hit and two RBIs and Abby Pulliam with two RBIs.

Liberty Gamm and Carly Ward each had two hits for Osage.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Osage 8-6 to improve to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the Jv team was selective at the plate, and never gave up even as the score got tied up a couple times.

“They kept their heads up and stayed in the game,” Pendergraft said. “We will continue to improve on being aggressive base runners. Our pitchers (Rachel Massa and Alexis Albin) worked hard in the circle and threw a great game.”

Rachel Massa picked up the win in the circle for Boonville by giving up just five runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Massa also had three strikeouts in the game. Alexis Albin pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two walks while striking out one.

Gracey Rose went 2-for-2 in the game for Boonville’s JV with one triple. Anna Thompson had two singles and two RBIs while Mia Hatter added a single and one RBI, Lexi Maddex and Carlie Bishop each with one single and Kylee Johnson with one RBI.



