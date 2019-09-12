The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team did everything they could to stop the front line of the Hickman Kewpies in the home opener Tuesday night at the Windsor gymnasium.

But after dropping the first set 25-15, the Lady Pirates came back and took its only lead of the match in the second set at 8-7 after a block from junior Sophi Waibel.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they were unable to hold the lead as Hickman went back to attacking at the net and outscored the Lady Pirates 18-7 to win the second set by the same identical score of 25-15.

Boonville volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said in all the girls didn’t give up. “Hickman was a quick team that was jumping above and before us,” Ashley said. “Kennedy Renfrow helped boost our confidence in the back row with great serve-receive passes. We will be working on transitioning across the net and to our defensive positions.”

Waibel led the Lady Pirates with five kills, four attack attempts, two blocks and one dig.

Abby Reisinger, meanwhile, finished the match with five assists, four digs and one ace while Renfrow added three aces, three attack attempts and three digs, Madison Smith seven attack attempts and one block, Nora Morris six attack attempts and one kill, Hope Mesik one attack attempt, one dig and one assist, Lily Terrell one attack attempt and Carson Dee with one dig.

Hickman also won the JV match against Boonville 25-5 and 25-11.



