The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in two straight Tuesday night against Sedalia Sacred Heart 8-25 and 9-25.

Bunceton coach Doug Gilliam said this was a disappointing match. “We would have a good moment and they would answer with vengeance,” Gilliam said. “They hit as well as anyone we’ve played this year. They definitely gave us a lot of things to work on.”

Taylyn Heilman and Cara Bishop each had two service points to lead the Lady Dragons. Laney Heilman finished the match with one service point.

In the JV match, Sacred Heart defeated Bunceton 25-14 and 25-20.

Gilliam said this was easily the best match the Lady Dragons have played this year. “While we still have things to improve on, I’m very proud of how we’ve reacted to matches like this one,” Pulliam said. “We will continue to work on things.”

Madison Brown had three aces, one attack attempt and one dig to lead Bunceton. Savanna Tracy finished the match with two digs while Kaelyn Crews had two kills, Lyrik Tracy one ace and Alyssa Welch and Kylee Myers each with one service point.





