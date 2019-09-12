Boonville junior Julianne Bromagan knew something was in the making after shooting a career-low score of 45 Tuesday in a triangular meet at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

While finishing the meet with three pars and two bogeys, Bromagan sensed that she was in the running for meet medalist honors. She was right. Bromagan captured the honor by one stroke against Caten Lucchesi of Sacred Heart, who finished second with a score of 46.

Boonville also won the meet with a score of 197 while Sacred Heart finished second with a score of 215 and California 228.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

“Tonight we bettered are team score by one stroke from the other matches by scoring a 197,” said Boonville coach Rob VanderLinden. “Big reason for that was Julianne shooting her career low. She shot a 45, which is eight strokes better than she has ever shot. Hannah LeGrant also played well shooting her average. This is such a young team that each match we go into I don’t have a feeling of how we will play. We have been extremely consistent with our team scores but individuals are playing inconsistent. Hopefully we will settle down and everyone starts being more consistent.”

LeGrant finished third overall with a score of 47, which consisted of six bogeys. Kelsey Hudson of Sacred Heart placed fourth overall with a score of 50 while Zoey Lang of Boonville and Lilli Eichelberger of California tied for fifth with a score of 51.

Lang also had six bogeys on the night while Rayghan Skoufos finished with one par and three bogeys while shooting a score of 54. Payten Black also finished with a score of 54 with one par and one bogey while Leah Ziegelbein shot a score of 56 with two bogeys, Makenna Campbell 57 with two bogeys and Alexis Schnetzler 61.

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team competed in its first tournament of the season Wednesday in the Battle Tournament in Columbia. Then, on Friday, the Lady Pirates will host a 13 team tournament at Hail Ridge Golf Course.



