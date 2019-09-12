The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team recorded four wins in singles and two out of three doubles matches to beat Knob Noster Tuesday night in Knob Noster 6-3.

Emma Neidig, Jessica Lammers, Molly Amos and Ella Kearns were all winners for the Lady Pirates in singles.

Neidig and Amos both improved to 4-0 on the season in singles. Lammers improved to 3-1.

Posting wins in doubles for Boonville was the No.2 team of Neidig and Kali Corbitt and the No. 3 team of Molly Amos and Ella Kearns.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the match was not an easy win. “Knob Noster had players who were well rounded and pretty consistent,” Harvey said.

Boonville also won the JV match against Knob Noster 4-3.

Hailey James had the only singles win for Boonville 6-0.

Recording wins in doubles was the No. 2 team of Lilli Hendrix and Abby Pannell, the No. 3 team of Arji Webster and Alexa Martin and the No. 6 team of Haylie Mendez and Jordyn Williamson.



