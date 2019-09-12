The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team finished third in the Battle Invitational Wednesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.

With 12 teams competing in the tournament, head coach Rob VanderLinden said this tournament was set up a little different than most. He said the girls played three different versions of partner golf.

Timberland’s varsity team captured the team title with 233 points. Timberland’s JV, meanwhile, finished second with a score of 272, followed by Boonville at 288, Battle at 302 and Harrisburg at 310.

Boonville freshmen golfers Zoey Lang and Leah Ziegelbein also finished third in the shamble competition with a score of 94 with one eagle, two pars and 10 bogeys. Payten Black and Hannah LeGrant, meanwhile, placed sixth in the best ball competition with a score of 96 with two pars and eight bogeys. As for the scramble competition, the team of Julianne Bromagan and Rayghan Skoufos took sixth with a score of 98 with four pars and five bogeys.

“This was our first 18 hole match of the season and the first time many of these girls have ever played 18 holes,” VanderLinden said.



