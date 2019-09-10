The Blue Springs boys soccer team continued its stellar start Monday.

Senior Carlos Llamas scored on a second-half penalty kick to lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 victory over visiting Raytown at Peve Stadium.

Matt Eisenreich was fouled in the box while trying to boot in a rebound of a shot. Llamas converted the penalty kick and goalkeeper Max Hayes finished off the shutout as Blue Springs improved to 4-0 overall with the non-conference victory.

The Blue Springs junior varsity team also claimed a 4-0 victory.

OAK GROVE 8, CAMERON 0: Oak Grove got off to a strong start in its own Panther Cup tournament, blanking Cameron Monday night.

Gael Perez scored a hat trick to lead the way for the Panthers, who improved to 3-3 overall.

Kaiden Riley added a pair of goals and Nate Wood, Matt Sudario and Dalton Gorham each added a goal to help lead Oak Grove. Hagan Dyer recorded his second straight shutout in goal.