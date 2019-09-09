The Neosho Lady Wildcats achieved a 3-3 overall record after their first three days of play, highlighted by their 16-4 run-rule victory at home Thursday against Cassville.

Neosho then won its first two games in the 15th annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament, beating Carthage 7-3 and Staley 14-11, before losing three straight — Blue Springs 2-1 on Friday and Nevada 13-5 and Webb City 6-0 on Saturday.

The Lady Wildcats are back in action Tuesday on the road against Republic, the defending Class 4, District 11 champions. This is the Central Ozark Conference opener. Two seasons ago, Neosho upended top-seeded Republic in the district semifinals.

Neosho won its season opener in sensational fashion with senior third baseman Mikayla Long’s towering three-run home run going off the scoreboard and ending the game.

Long finished with five RBI, a great start to her final high school season.

Sophomore leadoff hitter Kaitlyn Killion led the Lady Wildcats with three hits and freshman catcher McKaylie Forrest — who followed three-year starter Taylor Baker behind the plate — made her debut a memorable one with a pair of doubles in her first two varsity at-bats.

Kyla Daspit and Brittany Winchester split time in the circle for the Lady Wildcats.