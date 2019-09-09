Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said the girls made a lot of improvement throughout the day Saturday while competing in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Eldon.

While finishing eighth overall in the tournament, the Lady Pirates closed out pool play at 0-2-1 overall by losing in straight sets against California 16-25 and 16-25 and Eldon 18-25 and 12-25. Meanwhile, in the third match against Versailles, Boonville won the first set 25-21 but dropped the second set 13-25.

As the No. 4 seed after pool play, the Lady Pirates fell to Southern Boone in the opening round of bracket play in two straight sets 14-25 and 20-25.

“I thought our serves and defense got better,” Ashley said. “The players seemed to be more comfortable as the day went on.”

Freshman Katelyn Smith led the Lady Pirates with three kills on 22 attack attempts along with six blocks, six digs and three aces.

Ava Parman finished the tournament with eight kills on 15 attack attempts along with four digs, three aces and two blocks. Abby Fuemmeler added 11 assists, six aces, three digs, two kills on one attack attempt and one block, while Shelby Campbell had six aces, two kills on six attack attempts and two digs, Claire Witting nine digs, Molly Schuster two kills on two attack attempts and one dig, Heather Hall two attack attempts, one block and one dig, Payton Luscombe two kills on one attack attempt and Ashlen Homan three digs.