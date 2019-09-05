The Prairie Home boys cross-country team opened the 2019 season Tuesday in the Salisbury 3500 Invitational.

With five boys and one girl making up the team this season for the Panthers, head coach Marie Pope said it’s already been such a fun season with a team. “We competed at Salisbury on Tuesday, which was a nice short race to get the season going,” commented Pope. “Too bad it was 95 degrees and high humidity. My three athletes battled through a rough race and were competing against 19 schools from around the area.”

Allen Haslag was the top runner for Prairie Home while finishing 48th overall in a time of 13:24. Will Wright placed 80th overall in 12:13 while Preston Scheidt turned in a time of 20:17 for 88th place.