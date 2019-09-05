The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team continued its perfect record Wednesday night on the road by beating the Carrollton Trojans 9-0.

Although the Lady Pirates recorded wins in all six singles matches and all three doubles matches, head coach Melissa Harvey said the pace of the game was slower compared to the match the night before against Mexico but that didn’t stop the girls from keeping good form and strategy.

The Lady Pirates were definitely spot on against Carrollton. In singles, No. 1 player Abbie Grizzle evened her season record to 1-1 by beating Kaylee Hall 8-5.

Boonville never trailed as a team after that, with No. 2 player Emma Neidig winning 8-1 over Mekayla Benn. At No. 3 singles, senior Kali Corbitt defeated Bayleigh Medlock 8-0. At No. 4 singles, Jessica Lammers beat Cameron Belmore 8-0. At No. 5 singles, Danielle Dillon prevailed 8-2 over Emily Goetting. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Molly Amos won by the same identical score of 8-2 over Sabrina Corzette.

Harvey said Neidig had a comfortable lead on her opponent, which gave her a chance to work on putting more power on her serve and stroke while trying to keep the ball within the lines. “Jessica Lammers was focused on her split step tonight and is going well in making it a habit when her opponent makes contact with the ball. Molly Amos made a few minor adjustments to her serve tonight, which she said allowed her to have a better pace on the ball.”

As for doubles, Boonville dominated between the lines there as well. At the No. 1 position, the team of Grizzle and Lammers defeated the team of Hall and Benn 8-0. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Neidig and Corbitt won 8-2 over Medlock and Belmore. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, Dillon and Amos upended the team of Goetting and Corzette 8-1.

Harvey said good communication between Grizzle and Lammers led to their shutout match of 8-0. “Dillon and Amos moving well on the court paired with communication made a successful doubles match for them tonight,” Harvey said.

In the only JV match, the team of Ella Kearns and Hailey Brimer fell to the team of Goetting and Corzette by a score of 6-4.

Harvey said Kearns and Brimer were able to experience a match against varsity players five and six. “They put four points on the board tonight but learned they need to strengthen their mental toughness for more challenging opponents,” Harvey said.



