New Franklin’s Tyler Perkins and Sam Ridgeway finished 12th and 13th, respectively, while competing in the Salisbury 3500 Invitational on Tuesday.

Perkins finished in a time of 11:48.63 while Ridgeway was close behind at 11:5.82. David Brucks finished 39th overall in 13:09.78, followed by Douglass Creason in 45th place in 13:16.34, Asa Fisher 52nd in 13:51.04, Hayden Wiseman 55th in 13:54.97 and Logan Pierce 77th in 16:19.02.

Mallori Burnett was the lone runner for the New Franklin girls, placing 32nd overall in 16:54.87.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said all of the boys competed very well. The Bulldogs are returning all six members that finished second in districts last year. “I was looking forward to the first meet to see how we would stack up against some of our Class 1 competition,” Quest said. “There were some bigger schools in attendance, so I was pleased with the fifth place team finish.”