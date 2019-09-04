In the first game co-oping with Bunceton, the Prairie Home Panthers baseball team defeated Higbee 16-1 in four innings Tuesday night in Prairie Home.

Dillon Alpers picked up the win for the Panthers with six strikeouts in three innings.

Alpers also finished the game 3-for-3 with one triple and two RBIs. Blane Petsel had two hits-one being a double-and one RBI. Mason Wells also had two hits and three RBIs while Hunter Shuffield added one hit and three RBIs, Jason Burnett one hit and two RBIs, Clayton Pethan and Ty Stidham one hit and one RBI each and Alex Rhode with one hit.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said overall the players played a great first game. “It took us a couple innings to get comfortable at the plate but when we did I was happy to see the boys come up to the plate to hit and to get quality at bats,” Huth said.

St. Elizabeth 5, Pilot Grove 1

Pilot Grove scored the first run but it was all St. Elizabeth after that with three in the fourth and two again in the sixth Tuesday night in St. Elizabeth.

Cole Meisenheimer took the loss for Pilot Grove by giving up five runs on six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Bo Vinson had two of the team’s five hits for Pilot Grove with two singles and one RBI. Hayden Krumm, Luke Kollmeyer and Meisenheimer each had one hit.

Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald said the Tigers had one inning that let them down. “The fourth inning was where the momentum completely shifted,” Oswald said. “They are the defending state champs, but we are good enough to beat them. I’m excited to see where this year takes us.”

New Bloomfield 5, New Franklin 4

New Bloomfield rallied from a 4-3 deficit after 6 1/2 by scoring two runs in the bottom half of the seventh to beat the New Franklin Bulldogs Tuesday night in New Bloomfield.

The Bulldogs, dropping to 1-2 on the season, trailed 3-1 after three but rallied back with three runs in the sixth to go up 4-3.

“Hard fought game,” said New Franklin coach Erich Gerding. “Jackson Dorson came in and gave us a chance to win. There were a few plays we didn’t execute and we were a two-out hit away from adding on more.”

Dorson took the loss in relief for New Franklin by giving up two runs on three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Crayton Gallatin was the starter and issued three runs on four hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Colten Collyott went 2-for-4 in the loss with a single and a triple. Gavin Bishop doubled while Gallatin and Caleb Hull each singled. Sam Marshall drove in one run.

The Bulldogs also played two games over the weekend in the Atlanta Tournament, falling to La Plata 4-3 in Game 1 and beating Bevier 11-4 in Game 2.

In the game against La Plata, the Bulldogs were tied at 3-all after 3 1/2 before surrendering the winning run in the bottom half of the fourth.

Gavin Bishop took the loss for New Franklin by giving up four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters in 3 2/3 innings.

Tysen Dowell and Bishop also had two hits in the game for New Franklin-one being a double. Crayton Gallatin, Colten Collyott, Sam Marshall and Keaton Eads each had one hit.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said the Bulldogs were right there. "Gavin was the hard luck loser in this one," Gerding said. "Just squandered too many opportunities and made a key error."

In the game against Bevier, New Franklin trailed 3-1 after two before rallying with three in the third and one in the fourth for the victory.

Caleb Hull picked up the win for the Bulldogs by giving up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters in five innings. Keaton Eads and Jackson Dorson pitched in relief.

Gavin Bishop and Colten Collyott each had two hits-one being a double. Eaton also finished the game with two singles while Gallatin, Dowell and Zac Roth each had one hit.

Gerding said the players were a little sluggish to start this one, but the base running of Owen Armentrout woke the team up in the third. "That and Caleb, Keaton and Jackson pounded the zone for us," Gerding said. "All in all, good day today. Happy with our effort today-really satisfied with our pitching, defense and base running."

St. Elizabeth (SB) 10, Pilot Grove 7

St. Elizabeth’s softball team rallied from a 6-0 deficit after 3 1/2 innings by exploding for 10 runs in the fourth to beat Pilot Grove in the season opener Tuesday in St. Elizabeth.

The Lady Tigers opened the game with six straight runs in the first-three innings but then surrendered 10 in the bottom half of the fourth.

Senior Abby Schupp took the loss in the circle for Pilot Grove by giving up 10 runs on four hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Natalie Rentel had the only extra base hit for the Lady Tigers, being a double. Grace Phillips, Abby Schupp, Kaitlyn Maggard, Reagan McFatrich and Grace Peterson each had one hit.

Pilot Grove out-hit St. Elizabeth 6-5.



