To be the best you have to beat the best.

The Boonville Lady Pirates golf team did just that Tuesday night in its home opener by beating Southern Boone 198-208 at Hail Ridge Golf Course.

With three freshmen in the starting lineup for the Lady Pirates, head coach Rob VanderLinden said this was a tough opening match having to play the defending conference champions.

“Southern Boone was short-handed with their No. 1 golfer being injured and not being able to play,” VanderLinden said. “I really didn’t know what to expect from our team. This was the first match ever for four of the top six golfers and the first varsity match for the entire varsity team. These girls have worked hard and have spent a lot of their own time to get better, and results showed that tonight. This was a great way to open the season but I think everyone of the girls know they can improve. Hopefully their good attitude and work ethic will continue and we will continue to get better each week.”

Lila Frazier of Southern Boone had the low score for the night with a 7-over par 42.

For Boonville, freshman Hannah LeGrant shot a 9-over par 44 to lead the Lady Pirates. Payten Black-another freshman, fired a round of 46 on the front nine, followed by freshman Zoey Lang with a score of 51 and Hayley Sapp of Southern Boone with a score of 52.

VanderLinden said Le Grant had two pars and five bogeys on the night while black had two pars and four bogeys and Lang two pars and one bogey.

Julianne Bromagan finished the match with a score of 57 with two bogeys while Rayghan Skoufos also carded a score of 57 with three bogeys, Leah Ziegelbein 63 with two bogeys, Alexis Schnetzler 68 with one par and Makenna Campbell 69 with one bogey.



