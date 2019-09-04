The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team dropped its season and conference opener Tuesday night on the road, losing to Southern Boone in straight sets 10-25 and 10-25.

Boonville volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said this was good competition for the first game. “Southern Boone is a strong conference team,” Ashley said. “We for sure have room for improvement. We will be running lots of blocking drills this week to prepare us for other conference teams.”

Junior Sophi Waibel led the Lady Pirates with 14 digs along with four kills on seven attack attempts. Kennedy Renfrow had six digs and four attack attempts while Abby Reisinger added five digs and four assists, Nora Morris five attack attempts and one assist, Hope Mesik five digs, Madison Smith three attack attempts and one block, Carson Dee two digs and one attack attempt, Lillian Rohrbach two attack attempts and Gabi Webster with one attack attempt.

In the JV match, Southern Boone defeated Boonville in straight sets 19-25 and 12-25.

Abby Fuemmeler led the JV Lady Pirates with three digs, two assists and two attack attempts. Ava Parman had one kill on three attack attempts and one dig while Katelyn Smith added two attack attempts, one ace, one block and one dig, Heather Hall one kill on one attack attempt and one block, Claire Witting three digs, Genae Hodge two digs and Molly Schuster one dig.



