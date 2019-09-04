Not quite the result the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team was looking for Tuesday night while hosting the Columbia Hickman Kewpies at Rolling Hills park.

But considering it was only Boonville’s second game and Hickman’s fourth, the outcome was to be expected. In this case, the Lady Kewpies wound up beating Boonville 17-5 in five innings.

Of course prior to the game, a ceremony was held for the late Bud Jones. The mid-Missouri Umpire Association honored the family of Bud Jones with a memorial bench in his name. The bench will be placed at Rolling Hills park with a nameplate to be attached.

As for the game, Hickman (2-2) scored in every inning but the second and had eight batters reach in the first, nine in the third, eight in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

The Lady Pirates, meanwhile, struggled all night to put the ball in play until the fifth. Although the game was at one time 3-1 in Hickman’s favor, Boonville proved that it belonged early on with one run in the second on a lead-off single to left by Bryanna Jones and a double to left by Brooke Eichelberger.

However it was pretty much all Hickman after that with six runs in the third, four again in the fourth and four in the fifth to extend the lead to 17-1. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the fifth, Boonville had its best inning of the game by pushing across four runs on three hits and two walks to make it 17-5.

Boonville coach Christie Zoeller said the team had too many mental errors.

“We should have played with them a lot better than we did,” Zoeller said. “We were just not here mentally tonight; we let the heat get to us. I feel like we should be playing ball right now with not as many errors. It’s killing us. I am still optimistic but you would love to see those fly balls caught, those ground balls stopped and throws made because that’s the fundamentals that we have been working on.”

Boonville senior Bryanna Jones, who was 1-for-3 in the game, said the team made a lot of errors that shouldn’t have been made. “We should also be hitting the ball and we didn’t,” Jones said. “At the end of the game we came out hitting the ball and scored some runs, but by then it was too late.”

Hickman senior pitcher Abby Hurtado picked up the win in the circle for the Kewpies while Emma West took the loss for Boonville, 0-2. West pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs on seven hits and four walks. Freshman Abby Pulliam then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed nine runs on seven hits and four walks.

Hickman also out-hit Boonville 14-5, with Abby Hurtado going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Zoe Derboven, Brooke Green, Elise Kendrick and Avery Throckmorton each had two hits.

For Boonville, Emma West went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Brooke Eichelberger and Kourtney Kendrick each doubled while Bryanna Jones and Rachel Massa singled. Kendrick also drove in two runs.

Hickman also won the JV game 12-0.

The Kewpies scored four in the first, two in the second and six in the third while holding Boonville to just one hit in three innings.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said despite the outcome, the Jv team came out and played with heart and hustle.

“We were backing each other up and communicating well,” Pendergraft said. “We need to work on aggressiveness at the plate and finding the right pitches to put in play.”

Alexis Albin took the loss for Boonville by giving up 11 runs on three hits and six walks in 2 1/3 innings. Brooke Eichelberger pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on one walk. She also had two strikeouts.

Lexi Maddex had the only hit in the game for Boonville, being a single.