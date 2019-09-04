Not knowing what to expect in the season opener is every coaches nightmare.

But Tuesday night at the high school tennis courts, head coach Melissa Harvey was more than pleased as the Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team defeated Mexico 7-2.

“The team’s win tonight was a huge boost to the team spirit,” Harvey said. “Putting a win on the record showed the girls that hard work can pay off.”

Boonville never trailed in the match against Mexico, winning two out of three matches in doubles and five out of six in singles.

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Abbie Grizzle and Jessica Lammers defeated the team of Jennifer Jacobi and Jacqueline Riportella 9-7. Meanwhile, after the No. 2 team of Emma Neidig and Kali Corbitt fell to the team of Lexi Winterbower and Isabella Riportella 8-6, the No. 3 team of Danielle Dillon and Molly Amos beat the team of Ellen Phillips and Grace Prater in a tiebreak 8-8 (13-11).

In singles, Boonville dropped the first match but won the next five to secure the win.

At No. 1 singles, Grizzle fell to Jacobi by a score of 8-4. At No. 2 singles, Neidig defeated Winterbower 9-7. At No. 3 singles, Corbitt won 8-2 over Phillips. At No. 4 singles, Lammers prevailed 9-7 over Prater. At No. 5 singles, Dillon upended Jacqueline Riportella 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Amos won 8-3 over Isabella Riportella.

In JV action, the No. 5 doubles team of Alyssa Fitzgerald and Kate Schneringer was Boonville’s only winner over Herrera-Garcia and Whelan in a tiebreak 8-8 (7-5).

In other matches, Ella Kearns and Hailey Brimer fell at the No. 1 JV doubles position 8-0. At No. 2 JV doubles, Amelia Widel and Martha Waller lost 8-3. At No. 3 doubles, Lilli Hendrix and Abby Pannell lost 8-6. At No. 4 doubles, Arji Webster and Alexa Martin fell 6-2. At No. 6 doubles, Haylie Mendez and Jordyn Williamson fell 8-0. Meanwhile, at No. 7 doubles, the team of Mendez and Kira Phelps fell by a score of 6-0.