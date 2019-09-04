Boonville senior Cale Fox and Emily Gibson were both medalists Tuesday in the Salisbury 3,500 meter Invitational.

Fox finished 11th out of 88 runners for the boys in a time of 11:37.01 while Gibson placed 20th out of 55 female runners in a time of 15:00.32.

Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker said the team had a great first meet at Salisbury. “I always like the meet because it is a 3500 meter race as compared to the rest of the season, which is a 5000 meter race,” Baker said. “Cale Fox and Emily Gibson both broke the school record in the 3500. Cale and Emily both hit their mile split goals and held on to that pace. That is what we spend a lot of time working on in practice. Austin Rice, Hayden Alley, Bayli Collins and Arie Perry ran their first cross-country meet ever. It was a hot day and a tough course for their first experience.”

Austin Rice finished in 54th place in 13:54.41 while Hayden Alley placed 58th overall in 14:03.13.

For the Boonville girls, Bayli Collins finished 47th overall in 20:53.38 while Arie Perry took 51st in