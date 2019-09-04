The Boonville Pirates JV football team won its season opener Tuesday night at home, beating Pleasant Hill 26-18.

The Pirates, 1-0 on the season, led PHill 14-13 at the break but then put up two second half scores-one in the third quarter and one in the fourth.

Boonville JV coach Seth Brimer said a good first game considering for some of the kids this was their first high school football game. “We came out a bit slow but really got into a groove as a team early on in the second quarter,” Brimer said. “At halftime, the kids really paid attention to the adjustments we made and we came out and controlled the second half. We still need to improve some things but every mistake we made is fixable.”

Sophomore quarterback Jameisan McKee finished the night 6 of 8 for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

McKee also had 12 carries for 81 yards and one score while Hunter Pethan added nine carries for 43 yards and one score and DaWan Lomax six carries for 6 yards.

Lomax also had a big night receiving the ball with five catches for 142 yards and one touchdown. Luke Green had one catch for 1 yard.

On defense, Nash McKenzie had eight tackles, two tackles for losses and one sack. Connor Acton finished the game with five total tackles, two tackles for losses and one sack, followed by MarQuise Coleman with five tackles, Cole Mackey four tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack and one fumble recovery, Max Eckerle four tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack, Cody Garner, Ethan Watson and Dustyn Taylor each with three tackles. Peyton Hahn and Trent Maxwell two tackles and Hunter Pethan, Edrissa Bah, Luke Green, Sarah Miller and Fisher Jenkins each with one tackle.

Green also had one interception while Taylor added one sack.



