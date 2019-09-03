The Neosho Lady Wildcats achieved six victories last season, their most since the 2014 season.

Over the last two seasons, Neosho only graduated just one senior from each squad — Brianna Keho last season and Laken Schnackenberg two seasons ago.

For the first time in a while, Neosho volleyball will feature an experienced squad with the majority of the players either juniors or seniors.

The Lady Wildcats have seniors Ashley Sims, Emma Hames, Riley Funk, and Kayli Hurst and juniors Savannah Merriman, Brylee King, Melia Robertson, Shelby Roberts, Abby Jarvis, Andi Johnson, and Kaylee Butler returning for head coach Ann Landrum. Senior transfer Naomi Vang joins the mix.

Merriman ranked second in kills last season with 88, behind only the departed Keho, and she tallied 16 blocks and a team-high 24 aces. King added 53 kills and a team-high 102 digs, while Hames added 101 digs. Sims and Robertson handled most of the setting duties, with the former having 141 assists and the latter 132.

The Lady Wildcats start their season tonight with a match against Newton County rival Seneca. In fact, Neosho’s first two opponents are from Newton County with East Newton coming only two nights later for the home opener.

Neosho travels to Cabool (where the Lady Wildcats earned half of their victories last season) and Carl Junction for tournaments, and the Lady Wildcats host their own tourney in early October.

The Lady Wildcats open Central Ozark Conference play Sept. 24 against Republic and the Lady Wildcats are seeking their first victory in conference play since Oct. 9, 2014 and a 2-0 home victory over Branson.

The COC features such stalwarts as Williard, Ozark, and Carthage, teams that combined for 89 overall victories last season. Willard placed fourth in Class 4.

2019 NEOSHO VOLLEYBALL

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — at Seneca

Sept. 5 — vs. East Newton

Sept. 12 — vs. Mount Vernon

Sept. 16 — vs. Nevada

Sept. 19 — at Monett

Sept. 21 — Cabool Tournament

Sept. 23 — at McDonald County

Sept. 24 — at Republic

Sept. 26 — at Willard

Sept. 28 — Carl Junction Tournament

Oct. 1 — vs. Carl Junction

Oct. 3 — vs. Ozark

Oct. 5 — Neosho Tournament

Oct. 8 — at Carthage

Oct. 10 — at Branson

Oct. 14 — vs. Lamar

Oct. 15 — at Webb City

Oct. 17 — vs. Nixa

Oct. 22 — vs. Joplin