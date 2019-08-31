Boonville seniors Avian Thomas and Josh Polk can finally breath a sigh of relief.

After three straight losses to start the season in their careers, Thomas and Polk had to grind one out with the rest of their teammates for a 19-14 victory against the Pleasant Hill Roosters in the season opener for both teams.

“We call it the revenge season,” Thomas said. “We worked our butts off all summer and it’s paying off now. This game is everything but at the same time we know we have to turnaround and get ready for next week’s game against Holden.”

As for Polk, he said he knew it was going to be a dogfight.

“We wanted to get after them and stick it to them because they had blown us out two years in a row. The whole team was ready and we wanted to take them down and start off our season with a win, especially for the seniors because this was our first win in the season opener in our high school careers.”

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said it has actually been nine years since Boonville last beat Pleasant Hill. That came in Week 1 by the same identical score of 19-14 in 2010.

But to put it in better perspective, Hough said that was 3,288 days ago or eight years. Pleasant Hill had also outscored Boonville 165-30 during that span.

“They beat us 42-0 last year and we played absolutely horrible football,” Hough said. “We had horrible moments tonight, too, but I thought our kids still kept battling and caught some breaks. When you have good effort and good attitude, good things happen. Karma is true. I believe in Karma. We caught some breaks tonight and after the last seven days I will take a break.”

With injuries during the week, Hough said he didn’t know who was starting on the offensive line and the coaches were moving players around. He said the coaching staff also revamped the defense from a 4-2-5 look to a 3-3 stack.

“I was like I don’t know to the coaches,” Hough said. “I was like what are we doing. But I thought it was a gutsy performance honestly by us defensively.”

Of course the offense wasn’t too bad early on, either. Although the Pirates led by just a single touchdown at the half, the score felt more like 24-7 than 14-7.

Those breaks that Pleasant Hill caught last year with five turnovers, Boonville caught those same breaks on Friday.

Except this time the Pirates added a few wrinkles as well by driving the ball 70 yards on 12 plays on their opening drive for the score. The 4-yard run by Thomas-the first of his two for the game-put Boonville on top for good 7-0 with 1:35 left in the first quarter.

The breaks kept coming for Boonville after that. After forcing a punt on Pleasant Hill’s opening drive, the Pirates recovered a fumble (Greyson Mesik) on the Roosters second punt at their own 27.

Four plays later after moving the ball down to the 10, senior quarterback Nick Ferrari found Thomas in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 with 9:16 left in the half.

Pleasant Hill self-destructed again after a touchdown on the kick off, which was negated due to a penalty. No matter. The Roosters went on to march the ball down field on a 14-play, 94 yard drive for the score with 1:12 left. But it’s how Pleasant Hill scored that will forever be remembered. Senior quarterback Carson Shoop found a wide open receiver in the middle of the end zone. However after having the ball bounce off his shoulder pads, senior tight end Austin Tye was right there to get the deflection for the score to cut the lead in half at 14-7.

Ferrari also had his moments as the Pirates signal caller. At one point in the game, Ferrari was a perfect 7 for 7 until he had a ball dropped with less than a minute left in the half.

The second half was just a wild as the first. Although the Pirates punted the ball on their first possession, Pleasant Hill had yet another costly mistake during the punt when the ball hit one of their players at the Roosters 42.

Pleasant Hill got the ball back after an interception by Ferrari at the 3. Meanwhile, after holding Pleasant Hill on the first-two plays, junior Spencer Steakley sacked Shoop in the end zone for a safety to make it 16-7 with 5:04 left in the third quarter.

Boonville got the ball right back after the safety and drove the ball down field again to the Pleasant Hill 11 yard line. Senior Will Rehagen then bounced the ball off the bottom bar for a 28 yard field goal to extend the lead to 19-7.

Pleasant Hill made it exciting in the fourth quarter by moving the ball from their own 20 for a score with 1:08 left. The 10-yard pass from Shoop to senior receiver Ramsey Kohler cut the lead to five at 19-14.

Boonville survived a few bad snaps on their next possession, which left only 11.8 seconds on the clock. The bad news is that Pleasant Hill still had a chance to get the ball back. The good news is that after pinning the Roosters deep, the time ran out on the clock to seal the victory for Boonville.

Thomas said he was definitely nervous in the final seconds. “For sure but we got it done,” Thomas said.

Polk said he was also nervous but he had confidence. “I knew we had the guys out there,” Polk said. “We made a few substitutions but I knew the guys we had on the field were going to get it done and stop them right there.”

Hough said the game really had it all. “We had some moments and they had some moments, but I think it says a lot about our kids and their grit.”

Thomas finished the game as the team’s leading rusher with 25 carries for 110 yards one touchdown. The senior standout also had three catches for 30 yards and one score.

Ferrari, meanwhile, completed 8 of 10 passes for 77 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Josh Polk had two catches for 30 yards while Tramell Coleman finished the game with two catches for 17 yards.

On defense, Polk and Harper Stock each finished the game with a total of 10 tackles. Polk had six solo stops and four assisted tackles while Stock had four solo stops and six assisted tackles. Greyson Mesik had a total of seven tackles, three tackles for losses and one fumble recovery while Lane West added seven tackles and two tackles for losses, Nathan Platt also with seven tackles, Tramell Coleman six tackles, Colby Caton, Avian Thomas and Spencer Steakley each with five tackles, Alan McCarter three tackles and Peyton Keeran and DaWan Lomax with two tackles each.

Caton also had one fumble recovery while Steakley finished with one sack for a safety.









