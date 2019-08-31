On most days, a nine-hit, nine-run sixth inning would be the topic of conversation following a mercy rule victory over your biggest rival, but not on this day.

Following Truman’s season-opening 14-0 victory over Noland Road rival William Chrisman in the opening game of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Softball Invitational at Adair Park, everyone was talking about the Patriots’ Myel White.

The junior standout hit two homers and drove in five runs at the plate and threw a two-hitter and struck out 11 in a dominating all-around performance.

“She did it all today for us, didn’t she?” Truman coach Dan Harper said. “She is such a great kid, and we lost a lot of talent off last year’s team and she really came through today.”

He paused for a moment, smiled, and added, “Everyone came through today.”

Senior all-state player Kara Amos finished with two hits, an RBI and run scored, and three freshmen made impressive debuts. Erynn Boaright had a hit, two RBIs and a run, CeCe Mora added a triple and a run and Hope Albert scored twice and collected her first varsity hit.

But the name on everyone’s lips following the game was White.

“Man, this was fun,” she said, grinning from ear to ear. “I didn’t think we were going to suck or anything like that this season, but I didn’t think we were going to come out and score 14 runs and do what we did today.

“This is a great way to win our first game. On days like today, you go out and have fun, and we had a lot of fun today.”

When asked which she enjoyed more – her two homers or 11-strikeout shutout – she simply said, “I liked everything about this game.”

It was the second time she has hit two homers in a game, and the other came against Friday’s starter, Gracie Ussery.

Katie Sutton and Amos opened the game with singles, and scored on White’s first home run.

The Patriots, who finished with 15 hits, added two runs in the second on a wild pitch and Amos’ RBI single.

Truman then batted around in that explosive sixth inning with every Patriot reaching base on a hit or a walk.

“This is a great way to start the season,” said Harper, who brought new activities director Daniel Bieser over to meet the team following Truman’s first varsity win since he replaced longtime AD Eric Holm.

“We just wanted to give the girls the opportunity to meet Coach Bieser and to thank him for all he does for our school and all our teams and activities. This was his first win, and we hope he enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Sutton starred from her leadoff role as she had three hits, scored three times and added two runs and two singles in the sixth. Anna Pritchard, who replaced Amos after the second baseman suffered a slight leg injury on a slide into third base, also had two hits.

Clarissa Etter and Harley Lankard had Chrisman’s hits.

Chrisman fell 19-0 to a strong Liberty team in its second pool game Friday and will play Pleasant Hill at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Silver Bracket.

Truman dropped its second game 16-2, but still advanced to the championship Gold Bracket and will face Warsaw at 12:45 p.m. in a quarterfinal.