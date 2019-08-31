The Paris football team didn’t go into panic mode when Harrisburg took an 18-14 lead into the fourth quarter Friday night in the season opener at Harrisburg.

Instead, the Coyotes rallied with two touchdowns — both on runs — in the final stanza for a 28-18 victory.

“We gave them two scores from our turnovers,” Paris coach Gary Crusha said. “They had three big scoring drives in the game but we stopped them on downs or we came up making the interception. Our defense ended up making three interceptions in the game. We controlled the play of the fourth quarter.”

Except for Harrisburg's lead in the third quarter, the Coyotes led throughout much of the contest. Paris held a 14-12 lead at the half, scoring touchdowns on passes of 26 and 19 yards, respectively, from quarterback Clayton Langerud.

Harrisburg scored its first touchdown on a two-yard run by Wyatt Robinson. The second came on a 31-yard pass from Tanner Lanes to Anthony Alicea.

Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins said this was a really hard-fought game until late when his players ran out of gas.

“I’m really proud of our effort, but we are going back to work on Monday to prepare for Schuyler County,” Hopkins said.

In the third quarter, a Langerud pass tipped off his receiver’s hand, resulting in a pick-six by the Bulldogs’ Jace Carr that put Harrisburg up 18-14.

Paris also turned the ball over in the first half, which resulted in a Harrisburg touchdown as well.

The final period was all Paris as the Coyotes hit paydirt on a 26-yard run by Kaison Berrey and a three-yard plunge by Langerud to push the final margin to 10.

Crusha said Langerud’s effort to run the ball late in the game was crucial for the Coyotes to come away with the win.

“We don’t want to ask him to run the ball that much, but we took what Harrisburg was giving us up the middle,” Crusha said. “Clayton is a 200-pound quarterback and can be a load to tackle. He ran like a fullback. His ability to run like he did was big in the fourth quarter, where we put together a scoring drive that took more than nine minutes, and were able to keep the ball out of Harrisburg’s hands.”

Langerud finished the game with 70 yards rushing and one touchdown and also threw for 144 yards and two scores. Reese Barton hauled in two touchdowns for Paris.

Berrey, a 5-8, 180-pound senior running back, also rushed 22 times for 105 yards and one touchdown.

For Harrisburg, Robinson led the way on the ground with 21 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown. Lanes completed 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown, while Alicea had two catches for 47 yards and one score.

Also for the Bulldogs, Tanner Fike had 13 tackles, two tackles for losses and one forced fumble. Kevin Raines matched him with 13 tackles.

Paris (1-0) is scheduled to host Salisbury next Friday, while Harrisburg (0-1) plays at Schuyler County.