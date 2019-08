The schedule for Blue Springs South in the 2019 High School Football Preview in Thursday's Examiner was incorrect. The correction version appears below: The Examiner apologizes for the error.

• Aug. 30, Raytown

• Sept. 6, at Raymore-Peculiar

• Sept. 13, Lee's Summit West

• Sept. 20, at Rockhurst

• Sept. 27, Blue Springs

• Oct. 4, at William Chrisman

• Oct. 11, Park Hill

• Oct. 18, vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School

• Oct. 25, Lee's Summit North