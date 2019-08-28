In Southern Boone athletics history, Sam Stichnote is legendary material.

A three-sport Eagles athlete, he dazzled mid-Missouri’s prep scene en route to senior year all-state nods in basketball, baseball and football. But he arguably had his most success on the gridiron.

Stichnote quarterbacked Southern Boone last season to a school-record 10 wins and a district title. The Eagles even held a lead in the fourth quarter of a Class 3 quarterfinal game against eventual state champion Trinity Catholic.

Fast forward to this season, and Stichnote is not under center for Southern Boone anymore. He’s off to play basketball for Division III Milikin in Decatur, Illinois.

So Southern Boone head coach Trent Tracy brought in the next best thing: a Stichnote relative.

Senior Tyson Smith, Stichnote’s cousin, will be leading the charge at quarterback for the Eagles this season. Last year in limited time, Smith went 9-for-22 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns, with this year primed to be his first starting varsity full-time.

Smith is already garnering rave reviews as Tracy has confidently established him as the starter. So confident, in fact, that Tracy says Smith has an even better arm than his cousin.

“Tyson doesn’t really have the run dynamic to him, but he can throw the ball much better than Sam did,” Tracy said. “You can’t really replace a guy like (Sam) … but I’m confident he can step into his role. We’re going to utilize the ball being in the air a lot more.”

Smith will also have some familiarity at receiver as two of the Eagles’ top three returners — junior Blake Dapkus and senior Tanner Goodrich — bring a combined nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns receiving between them.

Only six seniors departed from last season’s squad, but those six were critical to Southern Boone’s season. Along with Stichnote, all-staters Colby Phillips, Brett Price, Brett Stanfield and Parker Boyce are all gone and leave gaps to fill in their absence.

The loss Tracy is most concerned about replacing isn’t Stichnote, it’s Boyce. Not only was Boyce the Eagles’ second-leading receiver, he was all-state as a kicker thanks to a near-90% touchback rate and an 11-of-16 mark on field goals.

“What Parker Boyce did for our special teams was tremendous. Field position was a huge deal for us last year, and you often don’t have that luxury in high school football,” Tracy said. “That’s really the biggest question mark in terms of what we need to replace.”

A Tri-County Conference championship has eluded Tracy, largely thanks to the iron grip Blair Oaks, the reigning undefeated Class 2 state champion, has at the top. But like every challenge Tracy has faced at Southern Boone, he’s proven he can find a way to focus on the tasks ahead. And to him, that starts in Week 1 against Mexico.

“You can’t look to districts or the Blair Oaks game when we’ve got a tough Mexico team in Week 1,” Tracy said. “Teams two through eight (in the conference) can beat each other on any given night. You’ve got to go week-by-week and not look past any opponent.”

2019 schedule

Aug. 30: @ Mexico

Sept. 6: vs. Fulton

Sept. 13: vs. Versailles

Sept. 20: @ Eldon

Sept. 27: vs. Hallsville

Oct. 4: vs. Osage

Oct. 11: @ Blair Oaks

Oct. 18: @ California

Oct. 25: vs. Boonville

Five-year trend

2018: 10-3

2017: 7-4

2016: 9-3

2015: 6-5

2014: 4-7