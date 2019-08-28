The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team didn’t go down without a fight Friday night in a three team jamboree in Jefferson City.

Although the Lady Pirates finished 0-2 in the jamboree, losing to Fatima 6-3 and Jefferson City 10-5, head coach Christie Zoeller said she was proud of the way the girls hit the ball in the jamboree. “We faced good pitching and were able to step to the plate with confidence,” Zoeller said. “We still have a few things to work out defensively and need to find a way to eliminate errors. This will be something we hit hard this week. We have depth in the pitching circle this year, which will really help us out as the season goes on. Looking forward to all this team will accomplish this season.”

In the loss to Fatima, Zoeller said sophomore Emma West hit a home run, double and drove in three runs. Senior Bryanna Jones, meanwhile, finished the game with two hard hit singles.

West took the loss in the circle for Boonville.

As for the game against Jefferson City, Zoeller said West, Jones, juniors Kourtney Kendrick and Brooke Eichelberger, sophomore Rachel Massa and freshman Abby Pulliam all finished the game with singles.

West also drove in three runs while Jones had one RBI.

Pulliam took the loss in the circle for Boonville.

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team will open the 2019 season on Saturday, August 31st in the Lady Pirate Lead Off Classic at Rolling Hills park and Boonville High School.



