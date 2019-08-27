Missouri football is headed back to Kansas City.

The Tigers will play Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium next year for their annual Southeastern Conference game. Kickoff is set for Nov. 28, 2020, Missouri athletics and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is Missouri’s first time playing in Kansas City since November 2015, when it defeated BYU.

This will be the Tigers’ ninth time playing at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game against the Razorbacks supplants the contest previously set for Faurot Field, meaning the Tigers will play six games next season in Columbia.

“We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a news release. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou football and the university with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020.”

Missouri is 6-2 all-time at Arrowhead Stadium, with possibly the most memorable game coming in 2007 when the third-ranked Tigers defeated second-ranked Kansas.

“We have been in discussion with the Chiefs for the last couple years about bringing Mizzou back to Arrowhead, and we look forward to working with Mark Donovan, Jeremy Slavens and the rest of the Chiefs staff to make this game a huge success,” Sterk said.

MU and the Chiefs have discussed a future opportunity for another game at Arrowhead against a mutually agreeable Power Five opponent between 2021 and 2025.

The Tigers had tentatively set a game in Kansas City for 2024 against Boston College, but that now appears to be scheduled for Faurot Field.

Sterk said Tuesday that MU’s agreement with Arrowhead is for two games.

“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said. “Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for their overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou, and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us.

The Tigers’ other 2020 SEC home games are against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky. The rest of the slate at Faurot Field sees Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan and Louisiana visit Columbia.

Missouri and Arkansas are scheduled to play in Little Rock this season at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Sterk added during a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City that the game against the Razorbacks falling on Thanksgiving weekend gives another community the chance to host the teams during a time when MU’s students and faculty could be away from Columbia.

