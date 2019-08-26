The Neosho Wildcats’ classifications for the fall sports season remained the same as the previous season. There are, however, some changes around them in their districts.

In football, Neosho plays in Class 4, District 6, joined by Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Webb City, West Plains, and Willard. Monett fell back to Class 3 (the Cubs won a Class 3 state title in 2016), West Plains moved in and Marshfield moved over to District 5, and Willard moved down from Class 5 to fill Monett’s spot.

In soccer, Neosho will pursue a third straight district title within the same exact district setup — Class 3, District 12 with the three other teams Carl Junction, McDonald County, and Webb City.

In volleyball, Neosho joins Carl Junction, Carthage, McDonald County, Republic, and Webb City in Class 4, District 11. These seven schools have often been aligned together for volleyball districts and Republic returns this season.

Neosho softball sees Carthage, Joplin, Republic, Webb City, and Willard again in Class 4, District 11, as McDonald County stayed Class 3.

Neosho girls tennis faces Carl Junction, Carthage, Joplin, Republic, and Webb City in Class 2, District 11, every school a member of the Central Ozark Conference.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) released classes and districts Friday morning.

— Class 3, District 6 football includes Monett once again after the Cubs made the move to Class 4, District 6 last season. Clinton moved over to District 7.

The Cubs are joined by Aurora, Cassville, Hollister, Mount Vernon, Nevada, Reeds Spring, and Seneca. Please keep in mind that a team from this district seems to make a deep playoff run every season; Monett won a state title in 2016, Cassville won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009, Seneca played for a state title in 2013, and Mount Vernon and Aurora have reached the semifinals.

East Newton has shifted within Class 2 from District 4 and Butler, El Dorado Springs, Lamar, Sarcoxie, Stockton, Versailles, and Warsaw to District 3 and Ava, Forsyth, Houston, Liberty (Mountain View), Mountain Grove, Strafford, and Willow Springs.

Likewise, Diamond has moved from Class 1, District 3 and Adrian, Appleton City, Greenfield, Jasper, Liberal, Lockwood, and Rich Hill to Class 1, District 2 and Ash Grove, Cabool, Marionville, Miller, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, and Thayer. The Southwest Conference makes up six of the eight schools in District 2 with only Cabool and Thayer outside the conference.

— Seneca volleyball stayed in Class 3, District 12 and the Lady Indians are joined by Aurora, Cassville, Hollister, Monett, Mount Vernon, and Reeds Spring, the same schools as last season.

Diamond and East Newton return to Class 2, District 11 and the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Patriots are joined by College Heights, Marionville, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, and Southwest in another volleyball district with no changes from last season.

— McDonald County softball will have to go through Aurora, Carl Junction, Cassville, Monett, and Seneca (again) to repeat as Class 3, District 12 champions.

East Newton stayed in Class 2 and the Lady Patriots’ District 12 foes are El Dorado Springs, Holden, Lamar, and Sherwood. Butler and Warsaw are out and Holden and Sherwood are in.

Diamond plays softball in the spring.