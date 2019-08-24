In Cedric Alvis’ first season at the helm of the Hickman football program, the Kewpies finished with a less-than-desirable 2-8 record last year.

“The hardest part about taking over a program that has not had a lot of wins is still believing that you can be successful,” Alvis said. “So when bad things happen, how do you handle that? Do you stick together or do you all of a sudden start blaming each other and go back to the old stuff?

"We have to have more confidence in ourselves and believe that we can be successful, and we can win despite bad things happening.”

Hickman had the opportunity to test its confidence for the first time this season in Friday night’s jamboree at Rock Bridge. The exhibition event — a glorified practice session — featured the Kewpies, Rock Bridge, Battle and Jefferson City.

All four teams played 12 snaps of offense against each of their opponents.

“It was great,” Hickman senior quarterback Jevean Brown said. “The Purple and Gold game was a lot of fun, but this is more fun getting to play hometown rivals.”

Brown played his first snaps Friday night since breaking his clavicle last season. Although he left the field during Hickman’s third rotation against Rock Bridge favoring his right leg, neither Brown nor Alvis seemed concerned.

“It was just a little shaken up,” Brown said. “I didn’t want to risk it because I got hurt last year.”

Alvis had high praise for Brown’s first performance back on the field.

“The kid’s explosive,” Alvis said. “He picked up where he left off by getting bigger and faster and it’s been great.”

Hickman hosts Pattonville in its season opener next Friday night.

Spartans battle at QB

Hickman may have its quarterback on lock, but Battle was still trying to make a decision during Friday’s jamboree.

New Spartans head coach Atiyyah Ellison said he believes the starting position should be decided Saturday morning.

“Khaleel (Dampier’s) really shifty,” Ellison said. “He’s a smart quarterback. He knows he’s not big, so he knows how to get down and make people miss. He can throw the ball too. Harrison (Keller’s) lookin’ real good. Big and strong quarterback. He can see over the defense and get the ball up.”

Both played snaps Friday at quarterback, but Ellison said that even when a starter is named, there’s always room for adjustments.

“It’s not a one, or one-game thing,” Ellison said. “We try to let the kids know that everything you do is being watched.”

Fresh off its fifth straight district title last year, Battle opens the season with a home game against Saint Louis University High.

Rock Bridge turns to new threats at running back



After losing star running back Nate Peat to graduation, Rock Bridge needed to test its new backs. Coach Van Vanatta believes the three replacements he’s found — Peyton Carr, Bryce Jackson and Miles Cheatum — are already filling the hole in the backfield.

“Losing a guy like Nate Peat, they’re hard to replace, no doubt, but it is football,” Vanatta said. “(Carr, Jackson and Cheatum) are all really good backs and they’re doing a great job for us.”

Defensively, Rock Bridge returns almost all of its starters from last year, which pleases Vanatta, who describes himself as a defensive-minded coach.

“Our defense, we knew those guys were gonna be pretty good,” Vanatta said. “They all have playing experience.”

Rock Bridge, coming off a 9-3 campaign, kicks off the new season by hosting 2018 Class 6 runner-up Rockhurst.