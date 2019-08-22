There is a slogan at Blue Springs High School that is featured on the walls of the school’s hallways – “Winning at everything we do” – a saying by late associate principal Slade Morlang.

Following a 14-17 record in 2018, coach Katie Straka’s volleyball team is convinced that it will personify that slogan with the return of many key players who continued to improve as last year’s season went on and made it to the district final.

“I had two brothers who played football here, so I have known all about ‘Winning at everything we do’ for a long time,” said junior setter Lily Letchworth, whose brother Carson blocked for Simone Award winner Dalvin Warmack on a 2012 state championship team, while another brother, Brody, was a tight end on the 2009 Wildcats team that advanced to the state championship before losing.

“I hope all the kids who attend Blue Springs, and who play sports, realize how lucky we are to have the coaches, teammates and administrators who give us every opportunity to succeed.

“Last year, we were so much better at the end of the season than we were when it started, and I think that this year we are going to be a really successful team. We haven’t been practicing that long and we already feel like a team. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Neither can her senior teammates, right side hitter Cherray Wilson and outside hitter Aliyah Bello, who developed into team leaders as underclassmen last year and have carried that role into this season.

“As a senior, it’s easier to be a leader than when you are an underclassman, but I am still a little nervous about being looked at as a leader – but it’s also exciting, too,” Wilson said. “There have been so many positive things happen in practice. I can see us getting better each day, and that is so exciting.”

Bello said she believes this might be the tightest Wildcat team she has ever been a part of.

“This is definitely the closest, most tight-knit team I have been on at Blue Springs, and that really excites me,” Bello said. “We’re a lot bigger and stronger than we were last year and we’re a really good defensive team, too.”

And Wilson was quick to add, “And we’re scrappy, we get after it in practice and we’re going to get after it in games, too. And I agree with Aliyah, there is a special feeling on this team. Unlike the big star – who was always on varsity – I started on JV and had to work my way up to varsity and now, I’m a senior and I want this season to be so special for all of us.”

The Wildcats are a storied program that has enjoyed great success under Straka (formerly Grusing). Winning is a way of life for the Cats, and like her players, she is excited to see what happens this season.

“I’ve sensed that this is a tight-knit group,” Straka said, “and then both Aliyah and Cherray alluded to it, and that always makes a coach feel good. It’s interesting, we have four seniors and four freshmen and a lot of talent in between.

“They have been very aggressive in practice, and if they make errors because of their aggressive play when the season starts, I can live with that. We still have some work to do, but we’re all excited about this season.”