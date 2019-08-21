Two-time state championship qualifier Isabella Ross will be looked upon greatly for leadership among the runners involved with the Moberly cross country team this 2019 season.

Ross returns for her junior campaign having high expectations to three-peat and encourage her fellow 15 harriers to follow suit said Spartans head coach Greg Carroll.

The journey to reach MSHSAA's Class 3 new state championship destination is Sept. 10 when the first sound of the starter's pistol signifies Moberly's season opening 5k race held at Chillicothe. The Spartans will enjoy two home dates at the course layed out at Howard Hils Athletic Complex and wooded portions of Rothwell Park on its ledger consisting of nine regular season events. The Spartans CC Invitational is Oct. 3, and then Oct. 19 is the North Central Missouri Conference championship race is held here.

“I'm looking for Isabella Ross especially, and also Maggie Crist, to pick up and excel more on what they were able to do last year. We have a freshman coming in, Anna Rivera, who was an accomplished runner in middle school who ran quite a bit this summer in some 5ks and also a 10k event so those three girls probably will be our leaders on the girls' side,” Carroll said. “On the boys side we have the Rae brothers returning and they got some miles in this summer. Clark Freeman is a state medalist wrestler that came out to run jayvee with us last year. He chose to return so I'm glad to see him back and see how he contributes along with Antonio Rivera, Anna's brother, who is a sophomore this year.The runners we return that competed in districts will run varsity again, but we haven't quite figured out who else will join them just yet and it could change during the season.”

Among the 154 female state qualifiers a year ago, Ross placed 53rd with a time of 21:40 minutes at the final state cross country championship run held at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.

Meanwhile, the final recording times from other returning varsity runners came from the district meet held at Bowling Green last fall is the following; senior Joseph Rae placed 59th (19:41) and his junior brother Hyrum was 54th (19:24) in the boys race while in the girls race junior Maggie Crist was 44th (24:15) and sophomore AriAnna Wilkey was 32nd (22:53).

Carroll said his cross country runners were given the opportunity to follow a workout plan during the off-season and also participate in a summer workout program led by longtime volunteer Todd Beaverson three days per week. Runners were encouraged to document their mileage workouts with a goal to run at least 20 miles per week.

Last November MSHSAA announced that the newly developed Gans Creek recreational area in Columbia would host the state cross country championships for all classes the next five years starting this 2019 fall season.

As of Aug. 14, Carroll said the course site continues to be developed and is expected to be available for use by early September.

“I will miss the old course at Jeff City that's been used for many years. It was much more hilly than what is being developed at Gans Creek but yet I'm also looking forward to running on this newly developed course that will also be used by the University of Missouri. There are plans for this course to host SEC championships and maybe some NCAA regionals in the future as well, so it's suppose to be a top-notch site,” Carroll said. The Gans Creek course is suppose to be more flat and fast, and much more spectator friendly.”

Moberly runners will have an opportunity to test the elements of the new state championship course on Sept. 28 when they get to run at Gans Creek while competing at the Columbia Invitational. The state meet is Nov. 9, while the district qualifier is Nov. 2 at a site to be determined.

The design, development and construction of Gans Creek is to accommodate persons who enjoy running, and in particular, cross country. It is a collaborate effort between the City of Columbia and University of Missouri. The university already has some collegiate cross country events scheduled for this new course this fall and having a NCAA Regional and perhaps the SEC Cross Country Championship in the near future.

“The layout of this course will be very different. It's pretty exciting. Our program is known for its hill training and we've had success running on courses having hills. The state course at Jeff City is such a course, and with the new location being more of a flat course changes things a little for us,” Carroll said. “But we still must get through our conference championship and through district and those courses will consist of hills. Working on hills is simply good for overall fitness and if you can run on that okay, then when it comes running mostly on a flat surface then you should be able to really fly.”

There will be a timing tower listing runners' times and at certain points of the course itself will be LED boards that will inform runners' times as they cross that point of the course. One of the biggest draws and features at Gans Creek is that there will be numerous spots allowing people to stand and see practically the entire layout of the course to where they can stand pretty much at one spot and see runners as they advance to various points on the course. Most courses have persons stand at Point A until their runner passes by and then people will run to Point B to watch them, and so on.

The site also has multiple permanent restroom facilities, a building allowing persons to conduct indoor gatherings and use for an indoor athletic training room, concession building, and other amenities to enhance the operation and viewing pleasure of cross country events.

“I'm once again thankful to have Brian Hunsaker on board with me to coach these kids. I can't say enough good things about Brian and Todd for what they do for our cross country program and there are a few others out there who are willing to pitch-in too,” Carroll added. “I'm excited to have the group of kids that we have. We would like to have more join us because we always have a good group who end up having fun together and they all get along so well.”