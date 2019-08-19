New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball coach Ross Dowell makes no qualms about what he wants to accomplish this season.

After finishing 5-15 overall and 3-4 in the CAC in 2018, which was good enough for fifth place, Dowell said the Lady Bulldogs were in a lot of games last year up until a certain inning and then the wheels fell off.

“We must learn to compete for seven innings,” Dowell said. “We’re still rebuilding this season with 12 of the 17 players either freshman or sophomores.”

How much improved New Franklin will be this season is still to be determined, especially when you have a conference loaded with talent in the likes of Cairo, Community and Pilot Grove. Dowell said Community and Cairo are probably the two favorites since they return the most players.

“The rest of us will be a dog fight every night,” Dowell said. “After seeing most teams this summer everyone is a lot better than they were last year (Glasgow, Slater, New Franklin, Madison, Pilot Grove and Sturgeon).”

With 17 players suited out for the season-six of which are returning starters and seven returning letterwinners, Dowell said the key to the season will be how much better the Lady Bulldogs are in the circle and how well his team can limit their mistakes defensively. He said the pitchers need to limit walks/hit batters and trust that the defense is going to support them.

While averaging 6.1 runs per game, the Lady Bulldogs also gave up a total of 120 walks in 96 innings for an average of 6 walks per game. New Franklin pitchers also hit 23 batters while allowing 212 runs.

The good news is that after being thrown to the wolves as freshmen and sophomores, Dowell feels like the junior class now has a lot of field time and experience that should help them start winning the close games that they lost last year.

Of course depth could be a problem. Although the Lady Bulldogs have six players that have played a lot, Dowell said they will be in different positions than last year.

“We’re going to have to play 3-4 sophomores and freshmen,” Dowell said. “We must be better at pitching. Our two returning pitchers have thrown plenty of innings at the varsity level, but they will need to believe in themselves and learn to finish games. Both of them have worked really hard this summer so we’ll see.”

While the goal every year is to get better week to week, Dowell said he would like to see his team compete for conference, try to be the best teammate possible and try to play for a district title at the end of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs definitely have plenty to build from with four players receiving either all-conference or all-district honors in 2018.

Returning this season for New Franklin with postseason honors are juniors Kayce Hundley, Alexia Sprick and Madelyn Chaney and sophomore Abby Maupin.

Hundley, who will handle the catching duties this season for the Lady Bulldogs and play some at third, tied for the team high in hitting last fall with a .429 clip with 18 hits in 42 at bats with 12 singles, four doubles, one triple, one home run and seven RBIs.

Sprick, meanwhile, was a do everything type player last year while splitting time at pitcher and in the outfield. Sprick finished the season with a record of 3-5 in 39 2/3 innings and also hit .256 with 10 hits in 39 at bats with seven singles, one double, two triples and seven RBIs.

Chaney will also split time at second base and shortstop this season for the Lady Bulldogs. While hitting .325 last year with 13 hits in 40 at-bats, Chaney also had 12 singles, one double and nine RBIs.

As for Maupin, she’ll fall along the same lines as Sprick and Chaney while playing some at pitcher, shortstop and third this season. As a freshman last year, Maupin hit .340 with 16 hits in 47 at bats with nine singles, three doubles, four triples and eight RBIs.

Junior Annie Benner also returns in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. While pitching only 14 2/3 innings last year, Dowell said Benner will also see some time in the outfield this season.

Sophomore Kristen Flick also returns after appearing in 19 games last year. Dowell said Flick, a .333 hitter last fall with eight hits in 24 at bats, will see playing time at both first base and third base this season.

The only other two players who saw considerable playing time last season for New Franklin was senior Haley Washburn and junior Isabelle Matney. Matney, a catcher/third baseman, returns after hitting .204 with eight hits in 39 bats with three doubles and RBIs. Washburn, meanwhile, appeared in 19 games and hit .235 with 12 hits in 51 at-bats with nine runs batted. Dowell said Washburn will play first base.

Other players who will see playing time on the infield this season are freshmen Carly Dorson, Kelsi Fair and Addy Salmon. Dorson and Salmon will also split time in the outfield along with Dakota Sprick, Heaven Lee Hundley, Jayna Matthews, Kaylen Sprick and Sidney Swearengen.



