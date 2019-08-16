ANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols doesn't want to talk about his growing list of accomplishments until his career comes to an end.

That leaves the task to the rest of baseball, and they are running out of ways to describe Pujols' illustrious time in the game.

Pujols, a Fort Osage High School graduate after leaving his native Dominican Republic, had two hits and three RBIs late Wednesday and set the major league record for career hits by a foreign-born player, leading the Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"I mean, what more can we say? He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game, one of the greatest hitters to ever play the game," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. "And he's going to pass some other names I'm sure that are very well known and have plaques hanging in Cooperstown.

Pujols had an RBI single in the 4th inning. His 3,167th hit moved him past fellow Dominican Adrian Beltre (3,166) and into sole possession of 15th place for career hits.

"He just keeps doing what he does," said Dillon Peters (3-1), who allowed two runs in six innings while striking out six after an erratic start. "Everybody here looks up to him, and it's just awesome to watch him chase his dream and chase all the milestones he's already overcome. And there's going to be more to come."

The 39-year-old Pujols drove in Los Angeles' first run with his record-setting single, helping spark the struggling Angels to their fifth win in the past 18 games. David Fletcher followed with an RBI double that tied the game at 2-all.

"Forget about the record. It's my job to come here every night and try to help this ball club to win when I can," Pujols said. "With my defense or with my offense when I get that opportunity, and that's what I did tonight. It was an effort where everybody contributed."

After Pittsburgh pulled within 4-3 in the seventh inning, with Diaz scoring from third when Erik Gonzalez hit into a double play, Pujols put the Angels ahead 6-3 with a two-run single in the eighth inning. It was another example of Pujols' knack for delivering in "prime time," as Pirates manager Clint Hurdle described it.

"Later on in the game, clutch situations, I've seen him be really, really good," Hurdle said. "And he's still driving in runs."