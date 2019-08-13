ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Fort Osage High School graduate and former Missouri star E.J. Gaines will miss at least half of the 2019 season.

The Buffalo Bills shuffled cornerbacks by signing veteran Captain Munnerlyn and placing Gaines on injured reserve.

Gaines has been out since sustaining a core muscle injury in practice last weekend. He rejoined the Bills this offseason after spending last year with Cleveland Browns, where he was limited to playing six games before sustaining a season-ending concussion.

He will not be eligible to return to the roster until after Week 8 of the season.

Munnerlyn is a 10-year veteran who spent the past two seasons in Carolina, where he had five starts in 30 games. He also played for Minnesota and spent his first five seasons with the Panthers, where he played for Bills coach Sean McDermott, who was Carolina's defensive coordinator.