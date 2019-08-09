The Boonville 9-year-old All-Stars scored early and often and never relinquished the lead by beating Ormond Beach 11-1 in the Cal Ripken World Series Friday morning in Treasure Coast, Florida.

The Boonville 9 All-Stars, who were 0-3 up until the win over Ormond Beach, had also been outscored 42-10 in the first-three games.

Boonville will play again at 12 noon today in the Ironman Bracket against Phippes Park.

Boonville 9-year-old All-Star manager Donnie Conz said the players came out dialed in against Ormond Beach.

“Our offense was much more consistent and defensively we fed off the pitching,” Conz said. “Brennan Alberts pitched well the first inning and then Landon Conz came in the second inning and pitched great to finish up for us. Jaxson Stonecipher made three good plays getting players out at home and fired out of his stance to get a guy who bunted out at first. Brenden Perry was a beast at the plate and had a triple, double and was hit by a pitch. Karson Elbert also had two singles and a double.”

While scoring in all but one inning against Ormond Beach, the Boonville 9 All-Stars also followed a path like the two previous games by scoring first. Except this time, Boonville plated three runs in the bottom half of the first when Karson Elbert led off the inning with a double and later scored on a fly out to right by Landon Conz. Two batters later, Brenden Perry tripled to drive in a run to make it 2-0. Then, for the third run, Jaxson Stonecipher hit a fly ball to right to score Perry to extend the lead to 3-0.

Ormond Beach got one of the runs back in the top half of the second on two walks, one hit batter and one hit to make it 3-1.

However it was pretty much all Boonville after that with two more runs in the bottom half of the second when Elbert hit a one-out single and later scored on a wild pitch. Brenden Perry then doubled to score Brennan Alberts, who receive a walk earlier in the inning.

Meanwhile, after a scoreless inning in the third, Boonville came back and broke the game wide open by exploding for six runs in the bottom half of the fourth on one hit, three walks and one hit batter to win by the run rule. In that inning, Boonville sent eight batters to the plate and scored five of the six runs on wild pitches. One run also came on a hit batter with the bases loaded.

Brennan Alberts picked up the win for Boonville by giving up just one run on three walks in one inning pitched. Alberts also struck out two batters. Landon Conz then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Boonville also out-hit Ormond Beach 6-1, with Karson Elbert going 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Brenden Perry had a double, triple and three RBIs while Brennan Alberts added one single and Landon Conz and Jaxson Stonecipher each with one RBI.



