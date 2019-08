WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Various: Pan American Games, 9 a.m., ESPNU (Comcast 269)

• Golf: LPGA Ladies Scottish Open, 9:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Little League Baseball: Midwest Regional semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Canada, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: ATP Rogers Cup, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Little League Baseball: New England Regional semifinal, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Northern Trust, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Little League Baseball: Northwest Regional semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Amateur, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Little League Baseball: Great Lakes Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour WinCo Foods Portland Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Little League Baseball: Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NFL preseason: New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m., NFL (180)

• Various: Pan American Games, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• WNBA: Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Mixed Martial Arts: Professional Fighters League, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Little League Baseball: West Regional semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL preseason: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m., NFL (180)

• Gymnastics: U.S. Championships, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)