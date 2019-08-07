Crisis averted for Missouri football.

Any hysteria concerning the health of Tigers starting quarterback Kelly Bryant and prized tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was put to bed during Wednesday morning’s practice.

Both players participated in the fifth preseason session after being removed from Monday's practice with minor injuries. MU head coach Barry Odom said Bryant and Okwuegbunam, along with defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, were extremely close or already back to full strength.

“I was excited to see that we had the guys that got banged up a little bit the last time we were on the field, they were back out and fairly close to full health, that was awesome,” Odom said. “I know, along with Jordan, they were anxious to get back out. They’re hungry for us to be a really good team. That says something about the type of guys that they are and the type of team that we have.”

Bryant suffered a hamstring strain Monday from slipping on the turf after taking too wide of a step, the Clemson transfer said Wednesday.

“I feel good getting back out here,” Bryant said.

Bryant said it was a weird feeling not knowing exactly what was going on with his leg and wanted to make sure everything was firing as it should on Wednesday.

That appeared to be the case as he continuously got first-team reps throughout the practice.

Okwuegbunam’s injury was a bit more concerning Monday as he took a wrong step running a route paired up against junior safety Jordan Ulmer.

“I just kind of over-extended my knee,” Okwuegbunam said. “The training staff was just being really precautious about it, took the full measures, assuming the worst, but luckily, it's a very minor deal, nothing really prohibiting me, I felt great. Yes, I’m 100%, for sure.”

Okwuegbunam added he felt a little banged up during the first few fall practices.

“Sometimes it's good to have something like that put things in perspective,” Okwuegbunam said. “Tomorrow's not promised, you can't live that way. So I definitely came out here hungry, attack today, and I think that was the result, for sure.”

The day off between Missouri’s recent practices may have served not only Bryant and Okwuegbunam well, but the entire team.

Odom said Wednesday was the “best practice we’ve had in a long, long time” because of the Tigers’ application of team meetings to action on the field.

2020 schedule released



Missouri athletics released the Tigers’ 2020 football schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers play seven games at Faurot Field, including the home opener against Central Arkansas on Sept. 5.

Southeastern Conference play begins the next week as Missouri hosts Vanderbilt on Sept. 12, then goes on the road to face South Carolina on Sept. 19.

The rest of Missouri’s SEC road games are against Tennessee (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Nov. 7) and Florida (Nov. 14).

Home games against Georgia (Oct. 17), Kentucky (Oct. 24) and the season finale against Arkansas (Nov. 28) round out the Tigers’ 2020 conference slate.

Missouri also has nonconference games at home against Eastern Michigan (Sept. 26) and Louisiana (Nov. 21) as well as a trip to Provo, Utah, to face BYU on Oct. 10.

The Tigers don’t play more than two games in a row at home or on the road. Exact game times for all contests haven't been determined.

