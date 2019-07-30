Zack Watring, of Boonville, took first place in both bench press and deadlift during the annual Show-Me State Games on Saturday, July 20th in Columbia.

While competing against a field of over 100 lifters, Watring excelled above and beyond by benching 235 pounds and deadlifting 475 pounds.

This is the second straight year that Watring has placed first in powerlifting at the Show-Me State Games.

Boonville Powerlifting Coach Chris Ferri, a former teacher and coach at Boonville, said Watring is extremely dedicated and is always looking to improve his technique and loves to compete. “Zack is going to the University of Missouri to become a strength and conditioning coach,” Ferri said. “He works hard and I am just glad to see him place first in his age and weight class.”



