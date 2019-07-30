The team of Kerry Shipman, Dennis Edwards, Kim Schrag and Bill Rapp carded a 18 hole score of 57 to capture first in the Dean Caldwell Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.



While limited to 36 teams, or 144 golfers, tournament director Kim Harris said she had a waiting list of people wanting to play.



The tournament was named after Dean Caldwell, an avid golfer who touched the lives of many not only on the course but also in the community.



“I know my dad wouldn’t have probably wanted such a fuss made over him, but all of this sure made his little girl and his entire family proud,” Harris said. “It was great hearing stories from people as they sent me e-mails about how my dad learned to golf, or about the guys he used to play with all gathered around the big tree at Kemper Golf Course, or about how he could just get up there and whack the heck out of a ball. It truly was a great day, in honor of an awesome person, all for a great cause. I can’t wait to start working on next year.”



With proceeds from the tournament benefitting the Pirate Ridge Golf Academy, Harris said anticipated only have 18 hole sponsors for the 18 holes of play, but ended up with 36 hole sponsors. She said in addition to numerous gifts and items donated that they were able to sell raffle tickets to, they also did a live auction of some bigger items, including a hand-stitched quilt by her mother, Judy Caldwell, and a large outdoor cooler made by inmates at the Department of Corrections, donated by Becky Ehlers and Justin Page.



While the tournament exceeded all expectations, the play was also above and beyond with only 1 of 2 strokes separating the top four place finishers in each flight.



The team of Charles Burks, Bubba Mullans, Daniel Espy and Brad Russell finished second in championship flight with a score of 58, followed by the team of Hank Griesbach, Frank Griesbach, Frankie Griesbach and Ken Griesbach with a score of 59 and the team of Ed Thomas, Ken Wilson, Steve Orcheln and Joe Thomas also with a score of 59.



In A flight, the team of Kile Kluck, Zach Smith, Josh Weber and Philip Rapp finished first with a score of 63.



Clay Jeffrey, Gene Jeffrey, Monte Jeffrey and Colin Vaughan also shot a score of 63 to finish second, followed by Shannon Jeffrey, Angie Jeffrey, Mike Johnson and Stephanie Johnson in third place with a score of 63 and Mike Goodmon, Mason Goodmon, Mike Tweedy and Terri Tweedy in fourth place with a score of 64.



In B flight, the team of Nathan Milligan, Russell Dehm, Jake Horst and Lucas Ziegelbein captured first with a score of 69.



The team of Fred Harris, Kim Harris, Keith Caldwell and Renee Reimer finished second with a score of 70, followed by the team of Vickie Zeller, Al Gotmer, Mike Gotmer and Austin Shaver with a score of 71 and Tanner Ruffel, Matt Thurman, Cody Thurman and Aaron Widel in fourth place with a score of 71.



Winners of the various hole contests were: Longest drive-women-Bev Eichelberger; Longest drive-men-Nick Carlos; Closest to the 100 yard marker-Chris Eichelberger; Shortest tee shot used-Jerry Fisher; Longest Putt Made-Fred Smith; Closest to the hole-women-Bev Eichelberger.



Harris said golfers went through over 20 cases of water, and anticipates giving over $7,500 to help the junior golf program.