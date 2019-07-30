Citing a need to keep the cost down so fans can attend games, Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said the cost for season sports passes will remain the same for the 2019-20 school year.

Season sports passes will go on sale on Tuesday, July 30th at Boonville R-I High School and Laura Speed Elliott Middle School.

“We want people to come out and support our kids so we will leave family prices, adult prices and student prices as they are,” Shikles said. “I know the prices haven’t been raised since I have been here and that’s been 10 years. We just want people to come out and support the student-athletes.”

Shikles said an adult season pass to all sporting events is $45 while a student season kids for students in grades K-12 is $40. Pre-school children are admitted free.

A senior citizen passes for lifetime used is free for patrons of the district, who are 65 years of age or older.

As far as family pass to all sporting events, Shikles said the cost is $100. However, the family pass is limited to two adult passes and the number of children in grades K-12. Shikles said children not attending school in grades K-12 are not to be included in a family pass. He said they may buy an adult pass or pay at the gate.

High school and Laura Speed Elliott students who purchase a season pass by August 3rd will be able to use their student ID card as their season pass.

Tickets may be purchased in the principal’s office at Boonville R-I High School and Laura Speed Elliott Middle School. Tickets will be available at the home games or mail the order form with a check or money order to: Athletic Department, Boonville R-I High School, 1 Pirate Drive, Boonville, MO 65233, or Athletic Department, Laura Speed Elliott Middle School, 700 Main Street, Boonville, MO 65233.

Make checks payable to Boonville R-I Schools. Tickets may be picked up in the principal’s office or will be mailed to you on receipt of your order.

Shikles said the football jamboree, tournaments, and playoffs are not included in season passes. He said season passes are good for Boonville R-I High athletic events and Laura Speed Elliott Athletic events.

Shikles said fall season practices in football, volleyball, softball, girls tennis, boys and girls cross-country, girls golf and boys soccer will begin on Monday, August 12th.

Meet the Coaches Night will be held on Friday, August 16th in the Windsor gymnasium starting at 6 p.m. Then, on Friday, August 23rd, the Boonville Pirates football team will play in a three-team jamboree in Odessa starting at 6 p.m.

Teams competing in the Jamboree are: Boonville, Odessa and Richmond.

The Boonville Pirates football team will kick off the 2019 season on the road against the Pleasant Hill Roosters starting at 7 p.m.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirate softball team, they will host the Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic on Saturday, August 31st at both Rolling Hills park and Boonville High School. Boonville’s first home game will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd against Columbia Hickman starting at 5.

Also starting on September 3rd will be the volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf, JV football and cross-country teams. Volleyball will open at Southern Boone at 6 p.m.; tennis will host Mexico at the high school tennis courts at 4 p.m.; golf versus Southern Boone at 4; JV football at home against Pleasant Hill at 6 and cross-country at Salisbury at 4. The Boonville Pirates soccer team will open the 2019 season on Thursday, Sept. 5th on the road against Southern Boone starting at 5 p.m.











