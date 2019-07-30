Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said fall season practices in football, volleyball, softball, girls tennis, boys and girls cross-country, girls golf and boys soccer will begin on Monday, August 12th.

Meet the Coaches Night will be held on Friday, August 16th in the Windsor gymnasium starting at 6 p.m. Then, on Friday, August 23rd, the Boonville Pirates football team will play in a three-team jamboree in Odessa starting at 6 p.m.

Teams competing in the Jamboree are: Boonville, Odessa and Richmond.

The Boonville Pirates football team will kick off the 2019 season on the road against the Pleasant Hill Roosters starting at 7 p.m.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirate softball team, they will host the Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic on Saturday, August 31st at both Rolling Hills park and Boonville High School. Boonville’s first home game will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd against Columbia Hickman starting at 5.

Also starting on September 3rd will be the volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf, JV football and cross-country teams. Volleyball will open at Southern Boone at 6 p.m.; tennis will host Mexico at the high school tennis courts at 4 p.m.; golf versus Southern Boone at 4; JV football at home against Pleasant Hill at 6 and cross-country at Salisbury at 4. The Boonville Pirates soccer team will open the 2019 season on Thursday, Sept. 5th on the road against Southern Boone starting at 5 p.m.



